According to the National Weather Service, a partial chance of rain and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for New Year’s weekend.

The Saturday forecast shows a slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees and west wind 7-13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night is partly cloudy, with a low of around 31 degrees and a northwest wind of 11-13 mph. Sunday is sunny, with a high near 41 degrees and a northwest wind of around 10 mph. Sunday night is partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees and northwest wind 6-8 mph.

New Year’s Day is partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and northwest wind around 8 mph. Monday night is partly cloudy, with a low of around 27 degrees and north wind of 7-10 mph.

