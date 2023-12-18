To help kick off the New Year, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is hosting a First Day Hike at the George Washington State Campground in Chepachet on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

The First Day Hikes program is a nationwide initiative that encourages people to get outside and enjoy state parks on New Year’s Day. This will be the eighth year that the DEM has hosted a First Day Hike.

Participants will enjoy a guided 1.5-mile walk through the 100-acre campground, located on the shores of Bowdish Reservoir. The campground, which is part of the 4,000-acre George Washington Management Area, is home to nearly 80 gravel sites for tents, trailers, and RV’s, as well as four primitive cabins.

Although the walk is relatively short, it is on uneven ground, so participants are advised to dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes. The event will be held rain or sign, so participants should also pack a hat and gloves.

As part of the event, the DEM will offer commemorative pins to participants. Local Girl Scout troops will also be on hand to sell refreshments and hot chocolate.

