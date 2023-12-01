For five years in a row, the special drawing for the $1 million grand prize in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion will happen during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the No. 1 New Year’s Eve special on television. This year’s special drawing will take place on Sunday, December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Finton Wallace, a proud resident of Newport, Rhode Island, is one of the five finalists who has the chance to walk home with the million-dollar prize. As an 81-year-old Navy veteran who worked as a banker in Rhode Island for more than 30 years, Wallace has entered his Powerball tickets for a chance to win a VIP trip experience in New York City and to participate in a random $1 million drawing. If he wins the $1 million, Wallace says he has a 20% chance of winning, and that’s a good problem to have. But when asked what he would do with the $1 million if he won, he said, “nothing fancy.”

Wallace is one of five finalists who has entered the Powerball for the chance to win the $1 million grand prize in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion. For more information on the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion, visit www.powerballrockinve.com.

