A Newport resident is among five finalists who have the chance to win the $1 million grand prize in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.

POWERBALL® and Dick Clark Productions revealed today that Finton Wallace of Newport, Rhode Island, and four other lucky contestants are in the running for the annual promotion that is announced during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

The five finalists include:

● Finton Wallace, Rhode Island

● Lora-Lee Casady, Idaho

● Pamela Bradshaw, North Carolina

● Maire Kelly Joyce, New York

● Tracy Lacobie-Goeddel, Georgia

For the fifth consecutive year, the special drawing for the $1 million prize will occur during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” live on Sunday, December 31 at 8 pm on ABC.

Each finalist has won a VIP trip for two to New York City to ring in the New Year and participate in a random $1 million drawing in person, which will be held just after midnight EST on January 1.

Each finalist entered the national Powerball promotion through one of 23 participating U.S. lotteries. Throughout the year, participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to form a national pool of entrants. The five finalists were randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing last month.

Lotteries that participated in this year’s promotion include Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C.

Last year, finalists from across the country traveled to New York City for a VIP experience, capped off by an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square and the $1 million drawing. Just after midnight, Gary Krigbaum from North Carolina was named the 2023 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Follow “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, join the conversation with #RockinEve and #PowerballRockinEve. For more information on the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com.