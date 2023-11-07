Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +6.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#3. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: +2.4% (+$1.10)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Manufacturing

#2. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$2.27)

– Market cap: $15.2 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Manufacturing

#1. CVS Health Corp (CVS)

– Last week price change: +6.0% (+$3.96)

– Market cap: $90.4 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Retail Trade