Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

Friday, October 20

Local Government

Saturday, October 21

Local Government

Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, October 22

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault at 11 am

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

