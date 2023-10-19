Potter League's Heart & Sole Walk For Animals. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

  • Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star
  • Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess
  • Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator
  • Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
  • Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
  • Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
  • Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
  • Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania
  • Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

Friday, October 20

Saturday, October 21

Sunday, October 22

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault at 11 am
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

