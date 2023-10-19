Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
- Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star
- Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess
- Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator
- Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
- Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
- Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
- Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania
- Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner
Friday, October 20
What’s Up Interview: Troy Ramey, singer from ‘The Voice,’ playing Newport Playhouse Friday, October 20
Singer appearing as part of the “Newport to Nashville” series
What’s Up Interview: Nicolo Spera, playing URI Guitar Festival Friday, October 20
Five-day classical music festival runs October 18 – 22
Things To Do
- 2 pm: Illuminating Your Spooktacular Spirit! at Recharge Newport
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 3 pm: Family Night Corn Maze at Escobar Farm
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at Recharge Newport
- 6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Brian Scott Duo at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm, Farewell My Concubine at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Troy Ramey, King Kyote, Lee Rogers – Live at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Newport: School Committee at 7:30 am, City Council at 11:15 am
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Climate & Culture Subcommittee at 10 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, October 21
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs on October 21
Newport In Bloom’s Annual Daffodil bulb giveaway returns on October 21
Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt coming to The Sailing Museum
Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, sweet treats, and storytelling.
Things To Do
- 8 am: Get Moving Together – Run Meet Up at Touro Park
- 8:30 am: “Yoga by the Narragansett” at Forty 1° North to benefit MLK Community Center
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 12 pm: Daffodil Days Giveaway at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: James L Maher Fall Festival at James L. Maher Fall Festival
- 10 am: Magical Crafts & Fall Festivities at Recharge Newport
- 10:30 am: CHILDREN’S STORYTIME! WITH OGE MORA at Charter Books
- 11 am: Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt at The Sailing Museum
- 11 am: Cleanup at Marine Ave in Newport for Annual Rights of Way cleanup day with CRMC, Save The Bay, Rhode Island Sea Grant
- 11 am: Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt
- 11 am: Gooseberry Artisan Festival
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Barks & Booze: Howl-o-Ween Doggie Costume Contest at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- 2 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 4 pm: Sunset Soirée at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 4 pm: Fright Night at Fort Getty
- 4 pm: A Coggeshall Halloween at Coggeshall Farm Museum
- 6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Farewell My Concubine at 4 pm, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Los Duderinos at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
Sunday, October 22
Things To Do
- 8 am: Cars & Coffee — Sachuest Beach (Second Beach)
- 10:30 am: Heart & Sole Walk for the Animals at Fort Adams State Park
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Tour of circa 1852 Saint Mary’s Cemetery offered by Irish Museum
- 1 pm: Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead): A Celebration of Life! Workshop at Jamestown Arts Center
- 1 pm: Cocktail Wars Bloody Mary Battle at At The Deck
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault at 11 am
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
