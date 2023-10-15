For the 14th year, Newport in Bloom will be providing residents and businesses with FREE Dutch Master daffodil bulbs for their fall planting. The bulbs come 2 dozen to a bag (One bag per HH). Each bag has a retail value of over $15.
30,000 bulbs will be given away in total, thanks to the generous support of donors to Newport in Bloom throughout the year.
DATE: Saturday, October 21 (rain or shine) TIME: 9 am-noon (or supplies last). No early birds, please. PLACE: Easton’s Beach Rotunda
With this fall’s planting, Newport in Bloom will have planted or given away 1,470,000 daffodil bulbs to beautify our Island communities each spring.
Brian Hoyer relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo to throw for 102 yards in the second half, Daniel Carlson made four field goals and the Las Vegas Raiders handed the reeling New England Patriots a 21-17 loss on Sunday.