For the 14th year, Newport in Bloom will be providing residents and businesses with FREE Dutch Master daffodil bulbs for their fall planting. The bulbs come 2 dozen to a bag (One bag per HH). Each bag has a retail value of over $15.

30,000 bulbs will be given away in total, thanks to the generous support of donors to Newport in Bloom throughout the year.

DATE: Saturday, October 21 (rain or shine)

TIME: 9 am-noon (or supplies last). No early birds, please.

PLACE: Easton’s Beach Rotunda

With this fall’s planting, Newport in Bloom will have planted or given away 1,470,000 daffodil bulbs to beautify our Island communities each spring.