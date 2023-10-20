Halloween-themed concert events are the focus of this weekend’s “Six Picks,” our weekly round-up of concerts around the region. Check out some spooky shows and more around the state.

Friday: We interviewed singer-songwriter Troy Ramey earlier this week and learned more about the former Newporter’s new album, and his time on NBC’s The Voice. He’ll be joining fellow musicians Lee Rogers and King Kyote for stories and songs at an “in the round” performance at the Newport Playhouse as part of the “Newport to Nashville” concert series. Click here for details.

Saturday: Askew in Providence hosts “Ghost Stories and Other Missed Connections: A night of music, storytelling, comedy, and commiserating.” The show includes comedy with Mark Anthony, stories from Bruce Millard, professional ghost storyteller Kersytn Leigh, and music from Molly O’Leary, Cassie Lee, and Olivia Dolphin. Click here for details.

Saturday: Need a dose of Teen Spirit? Well, come as you are to experience tribute band Smells Like Nirvana bringing the legendary band’s hits and more to The Met in Pawtucket on Saturday night in an all-ages show. Dead Original opens at 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Sharks Come Crusin’ has a record release party Saturday evening at Narragansett Brewery in Providence. The band is releasing I Wish I Was On Gansett Bay, on the shores of that very bay at the East Side brewery. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Last Resort in Smithfield will rock all day Saturday at Rock ‘n Rhode Fest V, featuring Heavy Mellow, Run N Wild Band, Who Made Who, Band, Inc., Psycle, Crushed Velvet, Whiskey Saints, Platinum Thrill and Rhode Worthy, winning band from Rock ‘n Rhode’s Build-A-Band competition. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Mausoleum Hill Sessions return to the North Burial Ground in Providence with a Halloween market and a day of spooky sets from some local favorites. Performers include Dr. Gasp (Dan Blakeslee) Stev Delmonico, Allysen Callery, Vudu Sister and Dave Alves. Click here for details.