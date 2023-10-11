BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Fueled by recent success against Dean College, Salve Regina field hockey secured a 7-0 triumph over the Bulldogs at Grant Field on Wednesday.

The Seahawks didn’t waste any time and swooped in to set the tone for the game. Sophomore Julia Decker started the show with a goal just three minutes into the matchup. Decker didn’t stop there, she scored again in the second and fourth quarters to earn herself a hat trick. Senior Shannon Kennedy‘s reliable effort on the field paid off with two additional points during the second and third periods.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Salve Regina 7, Dean 0

Records: Salve Regina (7-4), Dean (2-13)

All-Time Series: The Bulldogs have fallen to an all-time 0-3 record against the Seahawks. In 2022 Salve Regina came away with a sizable 10-0 win.

NOTEWORTHY:

Julia Decker started off the day with an unassisted goal at 3:07 into the first period giving the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.

Shannon Kennedy was the first Seahawk to score in the second period followed by another point from Julia Decker off an assist from Jordyn Pineau. Hana Bevilacqua added in, putting the Seahawks up 4-0 going into the half.

At four minutes into the third period, Shannon Kennedy made an unassisted goal which increased Salve Reinga’s lead to 5-0.

The Seahawks didn’t decelerate in the fourth and final period after taking command of the game right from the beginning. Julia Decker sored yet another goal and Georgia Costello delivered the final Bulldog blow with five minutes left in the contest.

Salve Regina took a total of 30 shots on goal and only allowed Dean one over the course of the 60-minute game.

Bulldogs’ goalkeeper Mackenzie Fillion was forced to make 22 saves by Seahawk offense while Salve Regina’s goalie Bryn Protheroe was only called upon to make one save.

COACH THOUGHTS:

“Today was a solid team win,” said head coach Jennifer Foster. “It was good to get every player involved. We now look to take this momentum into our upcoming NEWMAC games.”

ON THE HORIZON:

The next contest of the season is against the Lyons of Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass. on Saturday, October 14 at noon. The Lyons are 8-6 overall and 1-4 in the NEWMAC.