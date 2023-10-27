Salve Regina traveled to the Buffalo State Bengals Classic for their first game of the season and defeated Arcadia University 6-1 after scoring just four minutes into the matchup.

Six different Seahawks scored on opening day, but it was Damon Zimmer who started off the action with 4:21 down in the first period. Zimmer was assisted by Garrett Szeremley and Kaeden Tenkoppel. Following the goal, Knights’ Connor Dennis received a two-minute penalty for tripping which put the Seahawks on the powerplay. With both teams fighting it out, Szeremley scored Salve Regina’s second goal of the day with just over five minutes left in the period. Szeremley was assisted by Jonathan Hammel and Joel Shoemaker.

The Knights fought back in the second period in an attempt to pull even with the Seahawks. Arcadia’s Drew Iannucci brought the score from 2-0 to 2-1, assisted by Connor Williams and Dylan Florit. Going into the third and final period, neither team could claim a clear victory yet.

The Seahawks left no doubt that they would progress to the championship game of the tournament after scoring four goals in the third period. Following several shots attempted by the Knights, Hammel scored the Seahawks third goal of the day off assists from Walter Baumann and Zimmer. Joseph Kile was the next to score, bringing the game to 4-1. Kile Was assisted by Johnny Mulera and Matthew Fawcett. Less than a minute after his assist on Kile’s goal, Fawcett scored himself (from Aidan Coupe).

Taking advantage of a powerplay opportunity, Baumann closed out the day for the Seahawks and solidified the 6-1 final score with a goal 10:58 into the third period. Baumann scored on an assist from Fawcett and Mulera.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Salve Regina 6, Arcadia 1

Records: Salve Regina (1-0-0), Arcadia (0-1-0)

All-Time Series: This is the first time Salve Regina has seen Arcadia. The Knights ended their season in 2022 with a 6-17-3 record.

NOTEWORTHY:

The Seahawks took 30 shots on goal, had 11 assists, won 38 faceoffs and served a total of ten penalty minutes.

The knights took 29 shots on goal, had two assists, won 26 faceoffs and served 12 penalty minutes.

Seahawk goalie Cayden Bailey remained in-goal for the full game and made 28 saves.

Jeb Lindy of Arcadia played the full 60 minutes and made 24 saves.

ON THE HORIZON:

The Seahawks will continue on to day two of the Buffalo State Bengals Classic on Saturday, October 28 for the Championship game at 7 p.m. Buffalo State and Kings College will go head-to-head today in the semifinal round.