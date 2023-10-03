The Rhode Island district of the Small Business Administration is accepting applications for its 2024 Small Business Awards, recognizing individuals and businesses in several categories. Winners also compete for regional and national awards.

The deadline to submit applications is December 7. For guidelines and forms, and further information. Email Katie.Charron@sba.gov.

Awards are presented for:

Small Business Person of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Jeffrey Butland Family-owned Small Business of the Year

Minority-owned Small Business of the Year

Veteran-owned Small Business of the Year

Woman-owned Small Business of the Year

Microenterprise of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Small Business Manufacturer of the Year

Homebased Small Business of the Year

Financial Services Champion of the Year

The awards are typically announced and presented in early spring.

Winners this year, were: