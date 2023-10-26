Meet your new best friend, Nova – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Nova, a seven-year-old female feline, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

“Nova is a pretty tabby girl. She knows what she likes, and what she likes are pets, wet food, and toys,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “She has lived with other cats before, but she prefers to hang about on her own”.

Nova. Credit: Potter League for Animals

To read more about Nova visit www.potterleague.org or head to Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.