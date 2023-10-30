Meet your new best friend, Sahkiy – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown, Sahkiy is a 4-year-old male mixed-breed.

“You may notice that Sahkiy is a unique name. We thought so, too. It turns out, the name Sahkiy means, “Independent, Enthusiasm, Admirer,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “Let’s dig deep. Our Sahkiy has a shy side to him at first, earning him that badge of independence. Once he’s comfortable, he actually loves the company of new people, even older kids”.

Sahkiy. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Potter League continues, “When Sahkiy opens up, his enthusiasm knows no bounds. He’s fun to play with, sweet to sit with, and a sight to behold when he’s posing for pictures (he is so photogenic). As far as Sahkiy being an admirer? The cutest thing he does is look back at you to check in repeatedly while he’s out on a walk, a reflection of his admiration for you. It’s truly endearing, and it fills our hearts with love! Speaking of love… Sahkiy loves his people deeply, and it is indescribably fulfilling to feel that kind of love from a dog. Sahkiy has some delightful quirks, quirks we can’t wait to tell you about”!

If this handsome boy piques your interest, visit www.potterleague.org or visit Potter League’s Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown to meet him!