Almost everyone has had the typical life experience of moving to a different residence or relocating to a different community. There is always an adjustment period during which we assess our new surroundings and adapt to meet the challenges of a different setting.

This is the scenario that Middletown students will face down the line when they will potentially be attending new schools. The atmosphere will be newer and brighter, and it will create a feel-good environment for both students and teachers who will experience a natural desire to rise to the occasion to meet the expectations of their surroundings

That is what will happen when Middletown voters approve the school bond issue in the Special Election on November 7th.

My children attended and graduated from the Middletown schools and I was a teacher there for 18 years so now, more than most, I can relate to the effects of that environment on both students and teachers.

As a life-long educator, with more than 50 years experience at different levels of experience in 7 locations in 3 states, I ask you – the voter – to help restore the high value previously placed on education in our community and offer the students in Middletown at least the same quality of education that most of you experienced.

And, for my part, I will continue to monitor closely the educational opportunities offered in our schools and will “ask the teachers” for their ideas on what is needed to enable me to carry the message of advocacy forward to both the school administration and the public.

We can do better. Let’s fix our schools in every way possible. Let’s replace the 60 year old failing facilities with a new inspiring environment. And then let’s work to provide the quality of education that our young people – the future of our community – deserve.