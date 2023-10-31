Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
If you’re heading to Rhode Island Comiccon this weekend, be sure to stop by and say hello to Tim at the National Cartoonists Society booth.
More From What'sUpNewp
RIDOH: Tips for a healthy and safe Halloween
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding Rhode Islanders about Halloween safety precautions.
Chiefs and Patriots compete for fans and influence in Germany ahead of games in Frankfurt
New England is bringing its six Super Bowl trophies. How about a yacht? Kansas City has that, not to mention the star quarterback and tight end.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Zacha wins it in OT as Bruins rally from 2-goal deficit to beat Panthers 3-2
Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston, which fell behind 2-0 in the first period and rallied despite finishing the game with four defenseman after Matt Grzelcyk was injured and McAvoy was sent off with a game misconduct.
Jaylen Brown scores 36 points as Celtics race past Wizards 126-107
Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 33 as the Boston Celtics won their third straight to open the season, cruising past the Washington Wizards 126-107 on Monday night.
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.