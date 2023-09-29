Some songs are classics that withstand the test of time (like Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” or The Temptations’ “My Girl”). Others are hot one minute and very not the next (like Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out?” or Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”). But thanks to the joys of the internet—and TikTok, more specifically—some songs are finding new life decades later. That’s quite evident when looking at the top 200 most Shazamed songs from the past week across the U.S.

Thanks to a trend spawned by the hit Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Mary J. Blige’s 2001 hit “Family Affair” is climbing up the Shazam charts and reaching a whole new demographic. Meanwhile, a dance trend started by TikTok creator Brett Sewell has Rihanna’s 2005 song “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want” racing all the way to the #22 spot on the most Shazamed songs in America.

Of course, what’s trending music-wise can differ greatly by region. In Chicago, for example, hometown artists Vic Mensa and Common are gaining traction with their song “$outhside Story,” while “Según Quién,” a collaboration from Colombian rapper Maluma and Mexican singer Carín León, is dominating in El Paso, Texas.

To see what songs are making up Providence’s soundtrack at the moment, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Providence over the past seven days. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. Take a look at the songs people around you are listening to, and see if any tracks from your younger days are making a comeback.

#25. HAPPY

– Artist: NF

– Album: HOPE

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 4:03

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 28 other metros

— Top 20 song in 55 other metros

#24. People

– Artist: Libianca

– Album: People – Single

– Genres: Afro-Beat, African

– Length: 3:05

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in six other metros

— Top 20 song in 15 other metros

#23. sdp interlude

– Artist: Travis Scott

– Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

– Genres: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:12

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in eight other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#22. Creepin’ (Remix) [feat. 21 Savage]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & Diddy

– Album: Creepin’ (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:53

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 41 other metros

— Top 25 song in 56 other metros

#21. AIN’T GONNA ANSWER

– Artist: NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne

– Album: Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 17 other metros

— Top 25 song in 29 other metros

— Top 50 song in 60 other metros

#20. Ella Baila Sola

– Artist: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

– Album: DESVELADO

– Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

– Length: 2:46

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 28 other metros

— Top 20 song in 56 other metros

#19. How Do I Say Goodbye

– Artist: Dean Lewis

– Album: The Hardest Love

– Genres: Singer/Songwriter

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in eight other metros

— Top 25 song in 14 other metros

#18. Chemical

– Artist: Post Malone

– Album: AUSTIN

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:03

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 30 other metros

— Top 20 song in 65 other metros

#17. Snooze

– Artist: SZA

– Album: SOS

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in 12 other metros

— Top 10 song in 56 other metros

— Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#16. Baby Don’t Hurt Me

– Artist: David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

– Album: Best Night of Your Life – EP

– Genres: Dance

– Length: 2:20

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in 11 other metros

— Top 25 song in 18 other metros

#15. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

– Artist: Latto

– Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] – Single

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:00

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in 24 other metros

— Top 20 song in 52 other metros

— Top 25 song in 61 other metros

#14. Am I Dreaming

– Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:16

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in nine other metros

— Top five song in 26 other metros

— Top 10 song in 63 other metros

#13. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol]

– Artist: The Weeknd & Madonna

– Album: Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol] – Single

– Genres: Soundtrack

– Length: 3:35

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 26 other metros

— Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#12. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:39

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in five other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 39 other metros

— Top 20 song in 97 other metros

#11. Makeba

– Artist: Jain

– Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 4:09

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in 23 other metros

— Top five song in 34 other metros

— Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#10. Search & Rescue

– Artist: Drake

– Album: Search & Rescue – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:32

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in 22 other metros

— Top 20 song in 70 other metros

— Top 25 song in 84 other metros

— Top 50 song in 113 other metros

#9. Sure Thing

– Artist: Miguel

– Album: All I Want Is You

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

– Length: 3:15

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 43 other metros

#8. Talibans

– Artist: Byron Messia

– Album: No Love

– Genres: Reggae

– Length: 3:09

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 13 other metros

— Top 20 song in 22 other metros

#7. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

– Artist: Doechii

– Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:43

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 50 other metros

— Top 20 song in 128 other metros

#6. Last Night

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in 28 other metros

— Top five song in 58 other metros

— Top 10 song in 96 other metros

#5. WHERE SHE GOES

– Artist: Bad Bunny

– Album: WHERE SHE GOES – Single

– Genres: Latin

– Length: 3:52

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in five other metros

— Top five song in 16 other metros

— Top 10 song in 27 other metros

— Top 20 song in 50 other metros

#4. Favorite Song

– Artist: Toosii

– Album: NAUJOUR

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:24

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 37 other metros

— Top three song in 79 other metros

— Top five song in 102 other metros

— Top 10 song in 124 other metros

#3. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 36 other metros

— Top three song in 68 other metros

— Top five song in 93 other metros

— Top 10 song in 130 other metros

#2. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 65 other metros

— Top five song in 88 other metros

— Top 10 song in 112 other metros

#1. Calm Down

– Artist: Rema

– Album: Rave & Roses

– Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 30 other metros

— Top three song in 72 other metros

— Top five song in 108 other metros

— Top 10 song in 141 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.