The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

August 13 – 19, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 8/15 to 8/18- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Lane Closures- 8/17 and 8/18- 3:30 am to 6:30 am



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

August 12 – 18, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 interchange, various on/off ramp closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6, from Memorial Blvd. to Dean St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., two left lanes closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect delays.

Weekend

Pawtucket/Providence: I-95, from Exit 40 (Rte. 122) to Walcott St. overpass, various lane, and on/off ramp closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Fri. and Sat. nights (Aug. 11 and 12), 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Weather permitting.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95, below Rte. 12 (Park Ave.), alternating double lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues. nights, 9 p.m.- 4 a.m.



Cranston: I-95, below Milford St., alternating double lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston: I-95, from Exit 31C (Jefferson Blvd.) to Woodbine St. overpass, alternating lane closures and rolling roadblocks for bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Please note: two lanes in each direction can close at 8 p.m. and three at 9 p.m. Wellington Ave. may be closed nightly from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Please follow signed detour.



Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), and I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95, from Conn. line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage and guardrail work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m.



Pawtucket/Providence: I-95, from Exit 40 (Rte. 122) to Walcott St. overpass, various lane, and on/off ramp closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Weather permitting.

Providence: I-95 North and South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, right shoulder closed for construction, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Pawtucket: I-95, at the Pawtucket River Bridge, various lane closures for lighting work, Tues.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. as follows:

Tues. and Wed.: right lane and shoulder closed on Frontage Rd.

Thurs.: right shoulder closed on I-95 South at Exit 41

Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 36B (Point St.), ramp narrowing for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Providence/Cranston: I-95 North, over Wellington Ave., ramp narrowing in a moving operation for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, and I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24A, right shoulder closures for lighting work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South at its service roads, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed bridge demolition, Tues., and Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. and right lane closed Tues. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Noise is anticipated. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, left exit closed for a bridge demolition, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at Spring Brook Bridge, road closed for a bridge demolition, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 North and South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night, midnight-5 a.m., and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from the Pontiac Ave. off-ramp to the I-95 South on-ramp, left lane closure and rolling roadblock for steel placement, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 87 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overlook Dr.), closed for bridge demolition, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect noise and follow signed detours.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Expect noise.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the Union Ave. Bridge, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave., from Delaney St. to Atwells Ave., lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Johnston: Rte. 6, under Rte. 6A (Hartford Ave.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 North Exit 7 to I-295 interchange, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



North Kingstown: Right lane closures for tree trimming at the following locations, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.: Rte. 4 South at Oak Hill Rd.; Rte. 4 South at Rte. 1; Rte. 4 North at Middle Rd.; and Rte. 2 at the I-95 overpass



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: Rte. 146 North, from the Charles St. on-ramp to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, all northbound traffic shifts to the right. The shift on Rte. 146 South is slated for mid-August.



Providence/North Smithfield: Right lane closures for tree trimming at the following locations, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.: Rte. 6 West at the pedestrian overpass; Rte. 6 at Glenbridge Ave.; Rte. 146 North at the Woonsocket Hill Rd. overpass.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Twin River Rd. overpass to Cobble Hill Rd. Bridge, right shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for sign work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekend

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from Branch Ave. to Admiral St. ramp, narrowed lanes with frequent vehicle access in/out work zone for bridge work, Fri. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Barbara Leonard Way, from Corliss St. to North Main St., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Sat. (Aug. 12), 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Overnight

Providence: Rte. 6 West, between the pedestrian overpass and the Glenbridge Ave., right lane closed for a brush work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, at the Woonsocket Hill Rd., overpass, right lane closed for a brush work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Middle Hwy. at Lincoln Ave., and Pawtucket Ave., from Waterman Ave. to #2000, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pke.), at #2050, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through the end of August.



Cranston: Rte. 2 West, at # 897 Reservoir Ave., narrowed lanes for utility work, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 2 West, at # 897 Reservoir Ave., narrowed lanes for utility work, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at #61



Cranston: Rte. 5 North and South, at #316 Oaklawn Ave., narrowed lanes for utility work, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 pm.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for curb sidewalk installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.



East Providence: at #446-448 Waterman Ave., narrowed lanes for utility work, Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Rd. to I-295 North ramps, partial right lane closrues for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (Rte. 6 West), and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Rte. 6 East)

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Middle Hwy. at Lincoln Ave., and Pawtucket Ave., from Waterman Ave. to #2000, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd. at Halsey Blvd., overnight lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours as necessary.



Newport: A new lane shift will be in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road traffic. Please drive slowly as portions of roadway will have temporary gravel surface in preparation for paving at night. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently accessing in and out of the work zone.

Newport: JT Connell, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closures

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., is closed nightly for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. through the month of August. Follow signed detour.

Tiverton: Rte. 177 (Bulgarmarsh Rd.), from Fish Rd. to Brayton Rd., road closed for utility work, except for local traffic and deliveries, Mon.-Fri., 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Follow signed detours. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays through the month of August.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., left lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 5 North and South (Atwood Ave.) at # 1414, narrowed lanes for utility work, Tues. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 44 East and West (Putnam Pke.) at #8, narrowed lanes for utility work, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 5 North and South (Atwood Ave.) at # 1414, narrowed lanes for utility work, Tues. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 44 East and West (Putnam Pke.) at #8, narrowed lanes for utility work, Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 128 North and South, at #613 Killingly St., narrowed lanes for utility work, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 44 East and West, at #139 Putnam Pk., narrowed lanes for utility work, Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Narragansett: Rte. 1, before and after the Dillons Corner Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Narragansett: Boston Neck Rd., from Bridgetown Rd. to Conanicus Rd., shoulder closures for sidewalk work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Richmond/South Kingstown/Charlestown: Rte. 2 (South County Trail), from Rte. 138 in South Kingstown to New Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown, alternating one-way traffic for paving and striping, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

West Bay

Weekday

Warwick: Alternating one-way traffic and narrowed lanes for survey work at the following locations along Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.:

At Quaker Lane/Gavin Dr.

At Inskip Blvd.

At Route 2 ramps

At Hardig Rd.

At Commonwealth Ave./I-95 South on-ramp

Warwick: Rte. 2, from Ginsu Way to Universal Blvd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 2, just before and after the Centerville Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 2 South, from West Natick Rd. to I-295 South ramp, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.

