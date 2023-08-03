Tickets for the 18th Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, scheduled for Sept. 22-24 at Rosecliff, are now on sale to the general public.

Closed since January 2 while undergoing an extensive restoration, Rosecliff will host 21 seated tasting seminars featuring fine wines and other beverages from around the world as well as a charcuterie seminar. There will also be a Vintner Dinner on Friday evening, and a Sunday Festival Brunch.

Following each seminar, guests will be invited to spend time on the grounds of Rosecliff in the VIP Tasting Tent – sponsored by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management – where they can enjoy a new culinary experience with samples of cuisine from chefs and restaurants as well as additional wines.

The festival’s Vintner Dinner will feature a chef collaboration hosted by Emmy winner and four-time James Beard Award recipient Andrew Zimmern Friday evening. A Sunday Festival Brunch will take place in the elegant Rosecliff Ballroom. A number of seminars and the brunch have already sold out. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.newportmansions. org/events/newport-mansions- wine-food-festival/

“It is almost impossible to describe how Rosecliff has been revitalized by this massive restoration project,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said. “It is going to provide a spectacular stage for the Wine and Food Festival, which is always one of the major events of the year. The weekend is loaded with phenomenal seminars, and we expect tickets to go quickly, so don’t wait!”

J.P Morgan Wealth Management returns as the Presenting Sponsor of the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival for the second straight year.

Other festival sponsors include Alexian Paté and Specialty Meats; Ammunition Wines & Whiskey; Baglio di Pianetto; BankNewport; Benchmark Senior Living; Boar’s Head; Bonterra Organic Estates; Coravin; Dasani; Delola; Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits; Discover Newport; Don Julio 1942 Tequila; Empson USA; Hardshore Distilling Company; Haute Caviar; Jackson Family Wines, Ketel One Vodka; The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine; Israel Wine Producers Association; Mount Gay Rum; National Trust Insurance Services; 9 di DANTE Vermouth Di Torino; Quigley Fine Wines; Natural Tableware; Thatcher’s Wine; and United Airlines.

The Festival Restaurant Program will go on sale in mid-August and will feature wine dinners at local restaurants along with an After Dark Event.

Proceeds from the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival benefit The Preservation Society of Newport County, a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes and decorative arts. Its 11 historic properties — seven of them National Historic Landmarks — span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.