Richard ‘Dick’ Lane Brinegar, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023 surrounded by his devoted wife and children. He is survived by his wife 0f 65 years, Patricia, sons, Richard in Richmond, VA; Gregg in Simsbury, CT: Thomas in Campobello, SC; their wives Jenny, Daniela, Cathy, and daughter, Jeannine Mills in Keene, NH; grandchildren Patrick and Garrett Brinegar, Sebastian Brinegar, Christina, William, and Analina Brinegar, and Natalie and Claire Mills.

Dick was born in 1935 in Cooleemee, NC, to the late Dorothy (Lane) and Earl Brinegar. He was educated in public schools in West VA, PA, and MD. He attended Penn State University in 1953 and accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy at the end of his freshman year. Following his June 4,1958 graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps,and married his high school sweetheart on June 14, 1958. Over the following years, three sons and a daughter were born, the greatest gifts from God, enhancing and enriching their parents’ lives. Dick later earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas. An Eagle Scout in his youth, he was actively involved with his three sons in BSA throughout their years in scouting.

Upon completion of The Basic School, Quantico, VA, in 1959, Dick was assigned to the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, CA, as a Platoon Commander, and then went on to serve his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis, two tours in the Viet Nam War, the Cold War as well as successive tours in Okinawa, Japan; and as Chief, Marine Corps Section, Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group, Republic of Korea. He served U.S. assignment tours in CA, NC, ME, KS, VA, and Washington, DC. Dick ended his career in 1986 as Marine Corps Advisor to the President, Naval War College Newport, RI, retiring after having served 30 years on active duty in the Corps.

After a brief period as Public Works Director in Sanford, ME, Dick accepted the position of Director, Facilities and Operations, at Rhode Island College in 1987, retiring in 1997 to savor life. His greatest joys were fishing and hunting with his sons in Alaska, Maine, and the Carolinas, and celebrations and gatherings with his children and grandchildren. Dick enjoyed retirement to the fullest with Pat, their four children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren. He was an avid skier at his beloved Sugarloaf USA in Maine and enjoyed skiing with his family, always determined to be first in the lift line. Before and after their retirements, Dick and Pat traveled extensively, mostly in Asia and the Middle East, their favorite destinations being Hong Kong, Vietnam and Israel.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. Internment will be private at the Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnels2Towers https://t2t.org/ and Hope Health Hospice https://www.hopehealthco.org/.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission