Newport in Bloom today announced the highly anticipated 41st Annual Garden and Container Competition, celebrating the passion and dedication of individuals who cultivate stunning flower gardens and containers throughout our beloved city.

This prestigious competition invites participation from all individuals, embracing the spirit of community engagement. Divided into three residential zones, Newport in Bloom offers awards across various categories, small and large residential gardens, residential containers, small and large businesses, B&Bs, senior and family housing, and the broader community plantings. Once the submission period ends, all entries will be photographed and visited by our panel of judges who will make their final decisions.

The competition will award first, second, and third-place ribbons for each category, along with honorable mentions. To honor and recognize these exceptional achievements, the Annual Newport in Bloom Awards Ceremony will take place on August 29 at 5:30 pm. Join us at the picturesque Horseshoe Piazza, nestled within the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Categories for the competition are as follows:

1. RESIDENTIAL – Finalists will be selected from three city areas, covering containers, large in-ground gardens, and small in-ground gardens.

2. LARGE BUSINESS – One city-wide competition for large businesses.

3. SMALL BUSINESS – One city-wide competition including small businesses and B&Bs with more than four rooms

4. B&Bs – One city-wide competition for B&Bs with four or fewer rooms.

5. Community – One city-wide competition that includes Parks, Not for Profits, Hospitals, Police, Common Areas



** All Entries must be visible from the street.

How to Enter

Submit your application by July 21 using one of the following methods:

· Enter Online at Newportinbloom.com or Download and Print the application form and mail it to Newport in Bloom, Box 773, Newport, RI 02840.

For more information and a glimpse of the breathtaking displays showcased last year, please visit Newport in Bloom’s Garden Competition page.

Established in 1982, Newport in Bloom is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enhancing the beauty of our city through the cultivation of gardens and flowers. As we enter our 41st year, we continue to encourage the community to embrace green spaces and elevate our landscapes for the betterment of the environment, residents, visitors, and our cherished city.

