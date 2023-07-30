The Newport Gulls’ first playoff game on Monday, July 31st, against the Ocean State Waves will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ with coverage starting at 6:30 pm. The game marks the fourth time the Gulls will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform this season.

The Pell Bridge series continues Monday, with the Gulls winning five of the seven previous matchups during the regular season. Offensively, Tyler Hare (Georgia Tech University) has led the way for Newport against Ocean State with a .400 batting average, three doubles, two home runs and five runs batted in. On the mound against the Waves, Kevin Seitter (Quinnipiac University) has a record of 2-0 with an ERA of 1.39.

