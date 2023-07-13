Bristol, Rhode Island’s-own Charlie Enright, skipper of Newport-based 11th Hour Racing, appeard on CBS Mornings on Thursday, July 13.
Interview Preview: For the first time in its 50-year history, a U.S. team won The Ocean Race, a six-month, 36,000-mile sailing race around the world. Team skipper Charlie Enright joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the grueling event and what’s next.
