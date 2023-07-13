Bristol, Rhode Island’s-own Charlie Enright, skipper of Newport-based 11th Hour Racing, appeard on CBS Mornings on Thursday, July 13.

Interview Preview: For the first time in its 50-year history, a U.S. team won The Ocean Race, a six-month, 36,000-mile sailing race around the world. Team skipper Charlie Enright joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the grueling event and what’s next.

11th Hour Racing Team wins The Ocean Race

11th Hour Racing Team has won The Ocean Race 2022-23, the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event – the first time a US team has won in the 50-year history of the Race.

