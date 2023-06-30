This weekend looks busy ahead of the holiday, with many enjoying a mini vacation. Make some space for local music previewed in our weekly column below.

Friday and Saturday: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran arrives at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, for two long-awaited shows this weekend, his sixth and seventh time playing the venue. Music starts at 6PM with openers John Mayer (Friday) and Little Big Town (Saturday) and Rosa Linn setting the tone for the global superstar. Reasonably priced tickets are still available. Click here for details.

Friday: RI’s original micro-brewery, Union Station in Providence, has a high-energy rockabilly show on tap when RI-based SASQUATCH and the Sick-a-Billys come to town Friday. Singer-songwriter Charlie Marie opens around 9PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Westerly-based Big Lux blends violin with hip-hop for a truly unique sound. Check out the Big Lux Boom Bap Band with food from Yagi Noodles at Sons of Liberty in Wakefield beginning at 7PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Carole King fans will want to head to the Knickerbocker in Westerly for Kala Farnham and Friends as they celebrate the music of Carole King, featuring songs from the Grammy-winning album Tapestry as well as many other great hits. Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual Summerfest at Dusk is back for a full day of music, food trucks, and a winning lineup of local artists including Salem Wolves, Atlantic Thrills, Jesse the Tree, Razed, the All-Star Stars, and more. Music begins around 2PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: There’s nothing better than a late Sunday afternoon show at the Ganny, the Narragansett Cafe, in Jamestown. This week, check out the rocking blues sounds of Cee Cee & The Riders starting around 4PM. Click here for details.

