Husband and wife duo Josh Coakley and Caitlin McGinley are a speedy pair — for the third year in a row they have, respectively, topped the male and female BankNewport 10 Miler podiums. Run this Sunday, the 2023 BankNewport 10 Miler was the 10th edition of the popular road race, and more than 1,300 runners descended on the streets of Newport to complete the 10-mile course. The event is produced by Portsmouth-based Gray Matter Marketing and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County and the Fort Adams Trust.

Coakley (Boston, MA) smashed his own course record today, blazing across the finish line in 50 minutes and 48 seconds. Hot on his heels was Andrew McCann (Westerly, RI), just sixteen seconds behind. McCann was also the top finisher from Rhode Island in the 2023 Boston Marathon and is an Olympic Marathon time qualifier. Ross McAndrew (East Greenwich, RI), who also was on the podium last year, rounded out the men’s top finishers at 52:47.

Photo credit Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

McGinley (Boston, MA) won the women’s race for the third year in a row, coming across the line at 1:00:52, and 16th overall. She was followed by Caroline Levesuqe (Little Compton, RI) at 1:05:31 and Abigail Meyers (Portsmouth, RI) at 1:07:50. Levesque is also not a stranger to the BankNewport 10 Miler podium, having also placed third in 2022 and second in 2021.

12-year-olds Jim Stebbins (Ayer, MA) and Paityn Rudd (Brookline, NH) were this year’s youngest finishers, and Richard Neal (Wooburn, MA), was the eldest at 80 years old. Overall, 1,370 runners started the race on Sunday morning in blustery but clear conditions, following the course out of Fort Adams and around Ocean Drive and Bellevue Avenue before returning to the Fort.

Photo credit Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

The BankNewport 10 Miler is also a part of the 3-race New England 10 Miler Series, which will make its next stop on November 5th in Stowe, Vermont (www.vermont10miler.com). Gray Matter Marketing will return to Fort Adams for the Craft Brew Races Newport on July 22nd (www.craftbrewraces.com).

Photo credit Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler