The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Direct Support Professional – Community-Based Support one on one with clients.

The James L. Maher Center is a non-profit agency that fosters independence and opportunity, promotes dignity, and advances integration in housing, employment and social engagement for people with developmental and other disabilities through customized programs designed to meet their individual needs.

If you feel like you’re the right fit for the position after reviewing the following job description, contact Jack Cicchelli at the James L. Maher Center by emailing jcicchelli@mahercenter.org or by calling 401-846-4600 Extension 3152.

Direct Support Professional- Community-Based Support One on One w/ Client

Location: Middletown, Newport

Schedule: Weekday Evenings (3p-7p); Weekends flexible hours

Positions: 3 Part-time up to 20 hrs.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Direct Support Professional is responsible for a variety of duties related to the overall care of individuals with developmental disabilities who attend the James L. Maher Center (JLMC) Community Base Support program. This includes direct care of program individuals and implementation of individual plans (IP) and behavior plans (BP). Direct Support Professionals are required to perform all duties in accordance with State of Rhode Island regulations and JLMC’s policies and procedures.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Training

∙ Completes and maintains all required State mandated trainings such as, Universal Precautions, Medication Administration with a competency assessment test ,CPR / First Aid, Signs & Symptoms of Illness & Injury and Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals (BHDDH) CORE trainings within 90 days of employment;

∙ Attends meetings and training sessions as required by BHDDH and JLMC;

∙ Completes annual trainings related to Participants’ ISP, BP and related plans;



Daily Programing

∙ Provides transportation to and from activities, use of personal vehicle may be necessary to transport Participants

∙ Assists in the implementation of individual plans for participants and behavioral plan goals;

∙ Assists individuals in the pursuit of recreational, social and community activities based on their

preferences and individual plans;

∙ Assists and encourages individuals in the establishment of social networks;

∙ Promotes participation and involvement in community outings;

∙ Works all assigned schedules, including but not limited to: arriving and departing on time,

requesting time off in advance, and notifying your supervisor of changes to your assigned work

schedule; required to find coverage when calling out;

∙ May be asked to work the occasional evening or weekend.

∙ Ensures each individuals’ rights are protected;

∙ Treats individuals with dignity and respect;

Activities of Daily Living

∙ Observes individuals for any changes in behavior or health that may have resulted from

medication administration;

∙ Ensures individuals are dressed neatly and appropriately and are groomed at all times;

∙ Assists and encourages individuals to care for immediate personal needs such as toileting,

washing their hands, and eating;

Communication

∙ Observes individuals for evidence of injury or bruises and evaluates for changes in emotional and physical status;

∙ Reports any noted problems to the Direct Support Manager or Supervisor immediately and complete a written incident report form;

∙ Reports all medical related incidents to the Direct Support Manager or Supervisor and the delegating nurse;

∙ Acts as a representative for James L. Maher Center in a professional manner when required, to families, service coordinators, State officials, community partners, local businesses, and employers;

∙ Represents James L. Maher Center in a professional manner to families, service coordinators,

State officials, and community partners when required;

∙ Maintains Participant’s’ confidentiality;



Teamwork

∙ Assists the Day Coordinators in the preparation for the annual Individual Planning Meeting;

∙ Treats all individuals and coworkers and with dignity, respect, and fairness;

∙ Provides support to other team members when individuals are having behavioral issues



Documentation

∙ Documents all program data, including but not limited to: Daily Activity Sheets, Solona data, individual plan data and behavior plan data, assessments, maintenance requests forms, and supply acquisition forms;

∙ Documents individuals health as needed, (i.e. seizure charts, weight, bowel movements, fluid intake.);

∙ Ensures that all documentation is completed accurately and in a timely manner;

∙ Ensures Medication Administration Record entries are completed daily;

∙ Completes communication log books during shift;

∙ Clocks in and out before and after every shift and submits Leave Request forms when applicable;

Safety

∙ Assists individuals when entering and exiting vehicles while on community outings, as well as

entering and exiting the building safely;

∙ Supervises meal times based on individual needs, especially those identified as a risk for choking;

∙ Observes appropriate staffing ratios as directed by the Individual Plan;

∙ Reports unsafe conditions, environment, and equipment to the Day Facility Manager

∙ Follows safety protocols to foster a safe working environment;

All other duties as assigned.

Job Requirements

Valid driver’s license

Ability to lift/push/pull 50lbs.

A favorable National Criminal Background check along with OIG clearance

High School Diploma or GED preferred

Must be 18 years or older



Encompasses all Direct Support Professional positions.

Reports to: CBSP Manager

