The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Direct Support Professional in Bristol, Barrington, Warren, Newport, and Middletown.

The James L. Maher Center is a non-profit agency that fosters independence and opportunity, promotes dignity, and advances integration in housing, employment and social engagement for people with developmental and other disabilities through customized programs designed to meet their individual needs.

If you feel like you’re the right fit for the position after reviewing the following job description, contact Jack Cicchelli at the James L. Maher Center by emailing jcicchelli@mahercenter.org or by calling 401-846-4600 Extension 3152.

Direct Support Professional (DSP)

Work Location(s): Bristol, Barrington, Warren, Newport & Middletown

Shift(s) 1st, 2nd, 3rd (overnights)

Employment Status: Part-Time or Full-Time



Position Summary

A Direct Support Professional (DSP) provides direct care and support to individuals with developmental disabilities who reside in an Adult Residential Setting. DSP’s provide hands-on training, assistance and support services to individuals with developmental disabilities in a manner that ensures their health, safety and successful achievement of service objectives and personal goals which are outlined in their Individual Service Plan (ISP).

This role requires a high level of Empathy, Integrity and Problem Solving. This role often requires working one-on-one with clients in their own home or in the community. DSP’s must be trusted to work independently and work well with others when a team setting.

We are looking for people who are mission driven and who care about supporting people in need. We are looking for people who enjoy working with people with developmental disabilities and who are interested in teaching and role modeling a positive lifestyle. Candidate’s availability and flexibility to work when needed is a plus. We are also looking for candidates interested in working with people with complex service needs. This may include working with people who have challenging behavioral issues, mental health conditions and/or people with development disabilities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Training

∙ Completes and maintains all required State mandated trainings such as, Universal Precautions, Medication Administration with a competency assessment test ,CPR / First Aid, Signs & Symptoms of Illness & Injury and Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals (BHDDH) CORE trainings within 90 days of employment;

∙ Attends meetings and training sessions as required by BHDDH and JLMC;

∙ Completes annual trainings related to Participants’ IP, BP and related plans;



Daily Programing

∙ Provides transportation to and from activities;

∙ Assists in the implementation of individual plans for individuals and behavioral plan goals;

∙ Assists individuals in the pursuit of recreational, social and community activities based on their

preferences and individual plans;

∙ Assists and encourages individuals in the establishment of social networks;

∙ Promotes participation and involvement in community outings;

∙ Works all assigned schedules, including but not limited to: arriving and departing on time,

requesting time off in advance, and notifying your supervisor of changes to your assigned work

schedule;

∙ Ensures each individuals’ rights are protected;

∙ Treats individuals with dignity and respect;

Activities of Daily Living

∙ Administers medications to individuals as assigned;

∙ Observes individuals for any changes in behavior or health that may have resulted from

medication administration;

∙ Ensures individuals are dressed neatly and appropriately and are groomed at all times;

∙ Assists and encourages individuals to care for immediate personal needs such as toileting,

washing their hands, and eating;

∙ Prepares nutritional meals based on individual needs and preferences;

∙ Encourage individuals to assist in the preparation of meals and snacks as appropriate to their

individual plan and behavior plan;

∙ Keeps residence – both interior and exterior – and resident personal space clean, organized, and

tidy and encourage them to participation in home beautification and upkeep as appropriate

according to their individual plans;

∙ Teaches individuals daily skills such as household chores, laundry, cleaning, and washing dishes,

as appropriate according to their individual plan;

Communication

∙ Observes individuals for evidence of injury or bruises and evaluates for changes in emotional and physical status;

∙ Reports any noted problems to the Direct Support Manager or Supervisor immediately and complete a written incident report form;

∙ Reports all medical related incidents to the Direct Support Manager or Supervisor and the delegating nurse;

∙ Acts as a representative for James L. Maher Center in a professional manner when required,to families, service coordinators, State officials, community partners, local businesses, and employers;

∙ Represents James L. Maher Center in a professional manner to families, service coordinators,

State officials, and community partners when required;

∙ Maintains resident confidentiality;

∙ Communicates with Residential Director when items related to individuals personal needs and personal space needs to be purchased;



Teamwork

∙ Assists the Day and Residential Coordinators in the preparation for the annual Individual

Planning Meeting;

∙ Treats all individuals and coworkers and with dignity, respect, and fairness;

∙ Provides support to other team members when individuals are having behavioral issues;



Documentation

∙ Documents all program data, including but not limited to: individual plan data, behavior plan

data, assessments, individual funds requests, maintenance requests forms, and supply acquisition forms;

∙ Documents individuals health (i.e. seizure charts, weight, bowel movements, fluid intake.);

∙ Ensures that all documentation is completed accurately and in a timely manner;

∙ Ensures Medication Administration Record entries are completed daily;

∙ Completes communication log books during shift;

∙ Clocks in and out before and after every shift and submits Leave Request forms when applicable;



Safety

∙ Assists individuals when entering and exiting vehicles while on community outings, as well as

entering and exiting the building safely;

∙ Supervises meal times based on individual needs, especially those identified as a risk for choking;

∙ Observes appropriate staffing ratios as directed by the IP;

∙ Reports unsafe conditions, environment, and equipment to the Residential Director

∙ Follows safety protocols to foster a safe working environment;



All other duties as assigned.

Job Requirements

Must be 18 years of age

Valid driver’s license

Ability to drive company vehicles.

Ability to lift/push/pull 50lbs.

Ability to work on holidays and during inclement weather.

A favorable National Criminal Background check along with OIG clearance

High School Diploma or GED preferred



This job description is subject to change

In addition to a culture that values diversity, we provide opportunity for growth, development and internal promotion, we offer a competitive benefit package for Full-Time employees.

