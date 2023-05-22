On Thursday, June 22, Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser will highlight the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay. The event, which follows Save The Bay’s annual meeting at 5:30 p.m., takes place from 7-9 p.m. in and around the organization’s coastal headquarters in Providence. Ticketholders attending this celebration will enjoy tastings of locally-grown, -created, -sourced and -harvested food and beverages from local restaurants, fishermen, bakeries, breweries and caterers, as well as live music and a raffle.

“We love kicking off summertime on Narragansett Bay with this celebration of the delicious benefits of healthy, local waters,” said Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen. “Every year, we look forward to giving our guests the opportunity to enjoy the products from and around Narragansett Bay, and to take a moment to reflect on how important the Bay is to our local economy, culture and quality of life.”

The rain-or-shine event will feature acoustic music by “Fat Free Bob” Tomassone, as well as a raffle featuring gift baskets filled with gift cards donated by local food trucks, restaurants, recreation venues, and businesses.

“Taste of the Bay is an important event to Russell Morin Catering & Events as it aligns with our commitment to environmental conservation and supporting local communities,” said Lizzy Desibia, VP of Russell Morin Catering & Events. “We’re thrilled to participate again in a celebration that tantalizes the taste buds and supports a crucial cause.”

“We’ve been supporting Save The Bay in various ways for over 20 years,” said Gulf Stream Bar & Grille owner Michael Sullivan. “Taste of The Bay is a fun way to meet up with friends and fellow supporters while sharing what we do best.”

Taste of The Bay will welcome three dozen Rhode Island vendors to the event this year, including: American Mussel Harvesters, Audrain Hospitality, Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti, Boathouse Waterfront Dining, Celestial Café, Chair 2 Light Beer, Cozy Caterers, Diageo Brands, Diego’s, East Bay Restaurant Group, Edible Arrangements, Moniker Brewery, Rhum J.M., Foolproof Brewery, GG’s Pretzels, Gooseneck Winery, Granny Squibb’s Iced Tea, Gray Whale Gin, Greenvale Vineyards, Gulf Stream Bar & Grille, Hemenway’s Restaurant, Kristi’s Kraftails: Mocktails & Cocktails, Matunuck Oyster Bar, McGrath Clambakes, Inc., Great Aunt Louise’s, Mill’s Tavern, Narragansett Beer, Ragged Island Brewing Company, Rejects Beer Co., Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association, Russell Morin Catering & Events, Sarcastic Sweets, Shaidzon Beer Co., Sons of Liberty, The Holistic Trick, Legal Sea Foods, and Fireworks Catering.

Taste of The Bay is made possible with support from the following sponsors: Citizens Bank; Rhode Island Energy; UNFI; Arbella Insurance Foundation; Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority Foundation; COX Communications; Balise Subaru; REXEL Energy Solutions; Bradford Soap; DBVW Architects; Fuss & O’Neil; Locke Lord; Rhode Races & Events; Bank of America; New England Revolution; Carpionato Group; Conanicut Marine Services, Inc; Nucar; Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority; Victoria Calabro Century 21 Shoreline Properties; Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; BayCoast Bank; Brown Medicine; Centreville Bank; Coastal1 Credit Union; Diageo Brands; Duffy & Sweeney, LTD; Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.; Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sunflower Design; Waterscents; Kite Architects; Hire A Helper; Blaeser Insurance Agency; Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty; PODS Swimming; Saccoccio & Associates, Inc.; Sweenor Builders, Inc.; Wright-Pierce; Delta Dental; and Cleantech.

Tickets for Taste of The Bay ($50) are on sale now and a full list of vendors and sponsors can be found at savebay.org/taste. The event will be held at Save The Bay’s headquarters at 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence. Ample parking will be available, including shuttle service to and from lots on the nearby Johnson and Wales University Harborside Campus. For information, including sponsorship inquiries, contact Leanne Danielsen at 401-272-3540 x140 or ldanielsen@savebay.org.