Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) this week announced that its longtime Chief Financial Officer, Mick Lamond, has been promoted to executive vice president. In his new position, Lamond will oversee the day-to-day operations of NRG, including more than a dozen restaurant, hotel, and special event venues and real estate holdings, working alongside CEO Paul O’Reilly to ensure the company’s strategic goals are met.

Lamond joined NRG as CFO in 2005, responsible for all financial functions of the company and its subsidiaries, including accounting, budgeting and forecasting, investments, capital budgeting, cash forecasting, financial reporting, and tax compliance. He also oversees the management of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which owns 100% of the company stock, and includes cash flow planning, strategic planning, assistance with annual stock valuation, and IRS and DOL compliance.

Prior to joining NRG, Lamond was a principal at Tofias PC, one of New England’s largest regional accounting firms.

“Mick has been a key member of our team for nearly 20 years and his leadership and financial acumen have been critical to our growth,” said Paul O’Reilly, President and CEO, Newport Restaurant Group. “I am thrilled to work more closely with him as we continue to elevate and evolve the Newport Restaurant Group brand, our guest and employee-owner experience.”

Lamond graduated from Bryant University with a bachelor of science in business administration concentrating in accounting and a master of science in taxation. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), RI Society of CPAs (RISCPA), and is on the Board of Trustees of the Employee Ownership Foundation.