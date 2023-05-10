Beginning today, and through the rest of 2023, MVYRADIO will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary with exciting programming, public events, special giveaways, and more.



“In May 1983, WMVY signed on the air with live DJs and an eclectic music format, after existing as an automated station starting in 1981,” explained MVYRADIO Executive Director PJ Finn. “Since then, the station has been an integral part of the Vineyard community and the Cape & Islands’ musical landscape, as well as a connecting force for listeners from around the world to this special place.”

The station is launching several programming features this week.

MVYRADIO: FROM THE ARCHIVES

Each Saturday at noon, the station will air 30 minutes of audio from its vast archives. Listeners will hear bits of old programming, past DJs, classic commercials, archival sporting events, and other fun memories.



40 YEARS IN 40 SONGS

At 12:30 on Saturdays, MVYRADIO DJ Amy Vanneman will play 40 songs in chronological order, starting with a song released in 1983, followed by a song from 1984, 1985, going through 2023.

THE MVYRADIO 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVER SONGS PROJECT

The station reached out to some close musical friends and asked them if they’d cover a song or artist that’s essential to the sound of MVYRADIO. The station will release a new video every 3 days, all summer long, on its website and socials. The first video, featuring Mark Erelli covering Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” is out today.



Over the course of the next several months, additional special programming and events will launch.



On Nightcasts, which airs Sundays at 7pm, host Laurel Redington will have interviews with past MVYRADIO folks, including Bob Forrester who, along with his wife Linda, brought WMVY to the airwaves in 1981 as an automated station, before launching the live DJ format in May 1983.



On July 15th, the station will have a free MVYRADIO Dance Party at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. The whole community is invited to come out and dance.

The station will have a 40th Anniversary prize giveaway during its Summer Fund Drive in July. The free Summer Patio Concert Series will return this year in July and August, with free shows at the Winnetu on Tuesdays at 6pm. And the station will be making a major announcement in early June, about a fundraising concert in July.

MVYRADIO is a 501c3 nonprofit FM and streaming radio station. Since 1983, it has followed an eclectic format known as Adult Album Alternative. With studios in West Tisbury, the station serves the Cape & Islands, while garnering a large worldwide streaming audience.