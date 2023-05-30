Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
More From What'sUpNewp
BankNewport to renovate Middletown Branch
Branch opened in 1961 as the Bank’s second location; a mobile branch has been established behind the existing building for customers’ convenienceKeep reading
Future of Brown-Tatum tandem in spotlight as Celtics enter offseason
The Boston Celtics began their season in chaos. They ended it confronted with a decision that could shape the franchise for years to come.Keep reading
Obituary: Laurene D. Weeden
January 8, 1961 – May 24, 2023Keep reading
What’s Up This Week: May 30 – June 4
BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.Keep reading
GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport features the works of R.I. artists: Abu, Stephen Brunelli, Tyler O’Grady
The exhibit runs through late September.Keep reading
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.