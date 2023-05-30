BankNewport today announced that it will embark on a multi-phase renovation of its Middletown branch, located at 528 West Main Road, beginning in June.

Demolition will continue throughout the summer; during the renovation, customers of the Middletown branch are invited to conduct their banking at a full-service mobile branch, which will be set up behind the existing building. Customers can also continue banking via the branch’s Personal Teller Machine or use the Bank’s digital and mobile banking platform.

“We look forward to this project, which will create a more beautiful branch and a better banking experience for our valued customers,” said Mary Leach, Chief Banking and Lending Officer, BankNewport. “We hope to make the process as seamless as possible for our customers and thank them for their patience and for placing their trust in BankNewport.”

The Middletown branch was established in 1961 as the more than 200 year-old institution’s second location, proudly servicing Aquidneck Island. When complete, the branch will offer a new look* and feel, offering an enhanced banking experience for customers and state-of-the-art technology in a welcoming and convenient atmosphere.

