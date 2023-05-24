Meet your new best friend, Ayo – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Ayo is a 6-year-old male mixed breed. Ayo is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in between 20 – 59 pounds.

“Ayo is an energetic dog ready to be your buddy! He’ll make a great jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “He gets along well with other playful dogs, has lived with a cat in the past, and is great with dog-savvy children”.

If you are interested in meeting Ayo, the Potter League for Animals encourages you to fill out an application at www.potterleague.org, and stop by the Animal Care and Adoption Center today!

Ayo. Credit: Potter League for Animals