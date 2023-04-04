According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 10 high school students attempt suicide, and according to Rhode Island statistics, it’s even higher in the Ocean State. Other statistics are simply alarming, and school officials are scrambling to find enough behavioral health practitioners to meet the needs in classroom across the state.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Newport County has the second highest suicide rate, just behind Bristol County with 12.5 suicides per 100,000 population.

Kerrie Constant, area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins a WhatsUpNewp videocast on Tuesday at 2 p.m. We’ll explore how well our schools are addressing mental health issues.

We’ll, of course, concentrate on suicide prevention, talk about the 988 hotline, and ways we can recognize that someone might be in distress.

It used to be that emotional issues, or thoughts of suicide, were a huge stigma. But that appears to be changing, according to Kerrie. We’ll talk about that and the impact of Senator John Fetterman’s transparency about his battle with depression, and whether that helps raise awareness.

Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward below.