The spring real estate market is in full swing and more listings are coming available to buyer each day. After a very quiet winter, inventory is slowly increasing – although not to the extent of satisfying the amount of buyer demand in Newport County. Almost every property that has been priced appropriately has seen incredible interest and multiple offers, allowing potential sellers to capitalize on their investments. If you or someone you know is interested in learning what their home is worth today, please contact me directly for a confidential property valuation.

Click this link to view more details on all of the Listings.

223 Wapping Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $1,102,000 (listed for $1,064,999) 38 Mary Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871-0287 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $575,000 (listed for $575,000) 8 Ocean Drive, Little Compton, RI 02837 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $1,350,000 (listed for $1,495,000) 77 Thames Street #E, Newport, RI 02840-2536 – Townhouse – Sold for $525,000 (listed for $499,000) 40 Howland Avenue, Jamestown, RI 02835 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $735,000 (listed for $749,900) 19 Pocahontas Drive, Middletown, RI 02842-4565 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $600,000 (listed for $649,900) 124 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $846,500 (listed for $979,000) 360 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840 – Multi-Family – Sold for $877,000 (listed for $849,000) 35 Linda Terrace, Portsmouth, RI 02871-3603 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $505,000 (listed for $479,000) 120 Evarts Street, Newport, RI 02840-1661 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $495,000 (listed for $485,000) 76 Garfield Street, Newport, RI 02840 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $620,000 (listed for $600,000) 15 Summit Avenue, Tiverton, RI 02878-4614 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $495,000 (listed for $550,000) 30 Narragansett Boulevard, Portsmouth, RI 02871-5808 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $352,023 (listed for $355,923) 54 Penny Pond Road, Tiverton, RI 02878-4726 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $760,000 (listed for $760,000) 15 Carnegie Abbey Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Single Family Residence – Sold for $1,770,000 (listed for $1,795,000) 89 Van Zandt Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 – Multi-Family – Sold for $545,000 (listed for $529,000)