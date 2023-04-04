Stacker created the forecast for Providence, Rhode Island using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 67 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 35 °F on Sunday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Tuesday, April 4

– High of 67 °F, low of 43 °F (70% humidity)

– Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:23 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM

Wednesday, April 5

– High of 48 °F, low of 41 °F (80% humidity)

– Overcast with a 88% chance of rain (0.3 inches of rain)

– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:22 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM

Thursday, April 6

– High of 65 °F, low of 43 °F (91% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2.2 inches of rain)

– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:20 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM

– Full moon

Friday, April 7

– High of 58 °F, low of 43 °F (33% humidity)

– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

– Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:18 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM

Saturday, April 8

– High of 51 °F, low of 36 °F (36% humidity)

– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

– Light breeze (6 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:16 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM

Sunday, April 9

– High of 59 °F, low of 35 °F (29% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:15 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM

Monday, April 10

– High of 61 °F, low of 39 °F (31% humidity)

– Fair with a 0% chance of rain

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:13 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM

