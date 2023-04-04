Stacker created the forecast for Providence, Rhode Island using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 67 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 35 °F on Sunday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Tuesday, April 4
– High of 67 °F, low of 43 °F (70% humidity)
– Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:23 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM
Wednesday, April 5
– High of 48 °F, low of 41 °F (80% humidity)
– Overcast with a 88% chance of rain (0.3 inches of rain)
– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:22 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM
Thursday, April 6
– High of 65 °F, low of 43 °F (91% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2.2 inches of rain)
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:20 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
– Full moon
Friday, April 7
– High of 58 °F, low of 43 °F (33% humidity)
– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:18 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
Saturday, April 8
– High of 51 °F, low of 36 °F (36% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Light breeze (6 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:16 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM
Sunday, April 9
– High of 59 °F, low of 35 °F (29% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:15 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM
Monday, April 10
– High of 61 °F, low of 39 °F (31% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:13 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM
