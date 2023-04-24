Roberta Elizabeth Norris – Viera, born in Fairhaven Massachusetts on November 23,1935. A longtime resident of Portsmouth Rhode Island, went to be with the lord early morning April 13, 2023 at home with her loving family by her side. Roberta is the daughter of Jenny and Robert Norris of Fairhaven Massachusetts. Roberta was a Registered Nurse in the Emergency room of Charlton Memorial Hospital her whole life and helped many people throughout her career. Roberta married James Viera on September 29, 1956, and had four children.

Roberta is preceded in death by her husband James Viera, brothers John Norris and Richard Norris and sister Joan Dupre.

Roberta is survived by her sons John Viera of Portsmouth Rhode Island, Richard Viera of New Bedford Massachusetts, Michael Viera of Portsmouth Rhode Island, and her daughter Susan Viera of Tucson Arizona, grandchildren Angela Viera, Nick Viera and Jake Viera. Roberta will be laid to rest at Newport Memorial Park in a private ceremony for family only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org

Read More From What'sUpNewp