Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
What’s Up Interview: Singer Matt York presents ‘Willie Nelson: Songs and Stories’ at Newport Playhouse on April 29
Show to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday
Chelsea Handler coming to The Vets on November 19
Tickets On Sale April 14 at TheVetsRI.com
New state-of-the-art Matunuck Shellfish Hatchery and Research Center will cultivate Aquaculture Innovation & Economic Growth for Rhode Island
This new 4,118 square-foot facility, a partnership between URI and Matunuck Oyster Farm, will serve as a full-scale nursery/hatchery, growing and supplying oyster seed in Rhode Island and beyond.
Gray Seal pup released at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown after recovery
The juvenile gray seal was released on April 11 after arriving at the facility earlier this year in a collaborative effort by international organizations upon discovery of stranding in Bermuda
Homeless shelter staff take “pause” after co-worker killed
A Vermont homeless shelter where police say a resident killed the coordinator using an ax and a knife last week will be closed for the rest of the month as staff take three weeks off to grieve the loss of their co-worker, an official said.
McKee Administration announces launch of program that will award $3 million to support minority business enterprises in Rhode Island
Funded in the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, the Minority Business Accelerator Program is a collection of initiatives aimed at enhancing the growth of minority business enterprises in Rhode Island.
STDs are on the rise. This morning-after-style pill may help
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
Senator DiPalma to deliver the keynote address at CCRI’s 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Night
Cybersecurity Night is an opportunity for current and prospective students to learn about the college’s Cybersecurity associate degree and Cyber Defense Path from current faculty members in addition to meeting representatives from industry partners and four-year universities.
What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (April 3 -7)
Last week, 14 properties were sold in Newport County, each with their unique features and amenities.
Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center on June 17
Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.
