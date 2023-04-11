Sail Newport

Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Homeless shelter staff take “pause” after co-worker killed

A Vermont homeless shelter where police say a resident killed the coordinator using an ax and a knife last week will be closed for the rest of the month as staff take three weeks off to grieve the loss of their co-worker, an official said.

Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center on June 17

Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.  

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.