Sail Newport
Lucy. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Meet your new best friend, Lucy – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Lucy is a 1-year-old female mixed breed.

“This sweet, fluffy girl would love to be your new best friend! Lucy would prefer a home with adults, and enjoys playing with calmer dogs,” Potter League shares about Lucy on their website. “If you are interested in adopting Lucy, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her”!

Browse all of the pets that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Representative Abney is running for Congress

Abney currently serves as the chair of the House Committee on Finance and is a Member of the House Committee on Conduct and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.