Meet your new best friend, Lucy – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Lucy is a 1-year-old female mixed breed.

“This sweet, fluffy girl would love to be your new best friend! Lucy would prefer a home with adults, and enjoys playing with calmer dogs,” Potter League shares about Lucy on their website. “If you are interested in adopting Lucy, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her”!

Browse all of the pets that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.