The largest army in the world as of 2022—with about 2 million active members—belongs to China, according to the CIA’s World Factbook; India holds the #2 spot with 1.5 million active-duty members. And the United States follows close behind with roughly 1.3 million service members on active duty—yet the nation’s military spending totals more than twice as much as China and India combined.
Active-duty service members are based around the world, but the vast majority of them—nearly 1.2 million—are stationed in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using data from the Department of Defense 2021 Demographics Report: Profile of the Military Community.
There are active military members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. But almost 50% of them—belonging to five of the six branches of the U.S. military—are stationed in five states: California, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia.
On the other extreme, eight states are home to fewer than 1,000 members (per state) of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and the most recently created Space Force. All branches are part of the Defense Department.
The Coast Guard, which belongs to the Department of Homeland Security, wasn’t taken into account in this ranking, which also doesn’t include non-active-duty military members like those in the reserves and National Guard.
Canva
#51. West Virginia
– Number of active-duty military members: 123
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7
Canva
#50. Vermont
– Number of active-duty military members: 127
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 20
Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#49. Maine
– Number of active-duty military members: 201
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15
Canva
#48. Iowa
– Number of active-duty military members: 231
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7
Canva
#47. Minnesota
– Number of active-duty military members: 522
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 9
Canva
#46. Wisconsin
– Number of active-duty military members: 747
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 13
Canva
#45. Oregon
– Number of active-duty military members: 886
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 21
Canva
#44. Michigan
– Number of active-duty military members: 969
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 10
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
#43. Indiana
– Number of active-duty military members: 1,028
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15
Canva
#42. New Hampshire
– Number of active-duty military members: 1,174
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 84
Canva
#41. Massachusetts
– Number of active-duty military members: 2,157
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 31
Canva
#40. Pennsylvania
– Number of active-duty military members: 2,208
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 17
Canva
#39. Tennessee
– Number of active-duty military members: 2,348
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 33
Canva
#38. Wyoming
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,176
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 546
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#37. Rhode Island
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,262
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 298
Canva
#36. Montana
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,355
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 299
Canva
#35. South Dakota
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,488
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 383
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#34. Idaho
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,608
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 186
Canva
#33. Delaware
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,623
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 356
Canva
#32. Arkansas
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,818
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 125
Canva
#31. Utah
– Number of active-duty military members: 4,640
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.4%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 137
Canva
#30. Nebraska
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,362
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 323
Canva
#29. Connecticut
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,385
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 176
Canva
#28. New Jersey
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,461
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 70
Canva
#27. Ohio
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,605
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 56
Canva
#26. North Dakota
– Number of active-duty military members: 7,514
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 964
Canva
#25. Alabama
– Number of active-duty military members: 7,786
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.7%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 153
Samuel Corum // Getty Images
#24. District of Columbia
– Number of active-duty military members: 8,972
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.8%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,336
Canva
#23. Mississippi
– Number of active-duty military members: 11,446
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389
Canva
#22. Nevada
– Number of active-duty military members: 12,373
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389
Canva
#21. New Mexico
– Number of active-duty military members: 12,701
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 601
Canva
#20. Louisiana
– Number of active-duty military members: 14,378
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 313
Canva
#19. Missouri
– Number of active-duty military members: 15,570
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 252
Canva
#18. Alaska
– Number of active-duty military members: 18,935
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,581
CAITLIN O’HARA/AFP // Getty Images
#17. Arizona
– Number of active-duty military members: 19,019
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 258
Canva
#16. New York
– Number of active-duty military members: 19,520
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.7%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 99
Canva
#15. Oklahoma
– Number of active-duty military members: 21,425
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.8%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 533
Canva
#14. Illinois
– Number of active-duty military members: 21,534
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 171
Canva
#13. Kansas
– Number of active-duty military members: 21,663
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 738
Canva
#12. Maryland
– Number of active-duty military members: 29,244
– Percent of total active-duty force: 2.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 474
Canva
#11. Kentucky
– Number of active-duty military members: 35,064
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 777
Canva
#10. South Carolina
– Number of active-duty military members: 37,467
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 709
Canva
#9. Colorado
– Number of active-duty military members: 38,035
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 651
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#8. Hawaii
– Number of active-duty military members: 40,539
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,815
Canva
#7. Washington
– Number of active-duty military members: 61,771
– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 793
Canva
#6. Florida
– Number of active-duty military members: 64,318
– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 289
Canva
#5. Georgia
– Number of active-duty military members: 69,391
– Percent of total active-duty force: 6.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 636
Melissa Sue Gerrits // Getty Images
#4. North Carolina
– Number of active-duty military members: 99,135
– Percent of total active-duty force: 8.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 927
Canva
#3. Texas
– Number of active-duty military members: 116,970
– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 390
Canva
#2. Virginia
– Number of active-duty military members: 126,529
– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.9%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,457
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images
#1. California
– Number of active-duty military members: 157,639
– Percent of total active-duty force: 13.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 404
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.