The largest army in the world as of 2022—with about 2 million active members—belongs to China, according to the CIA’s World Factbook; India holds the #2 spot with 1.5 million active-duty members. And the United States follows close behind with roughly 1.3 million service members on active duty—yet the nation’s military spending totals more than twice as much as China and India combined.

Active-duty service members are based around the world, but the vast majority of them—nearly 1.2 million—are stationed in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using data from the Department of Defense 2021 Demographics Report: Profile of the Military Community.

There are active military members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. But almost 50% of them—belonging to five of the six branches of the U.S. military—are stationed in five states: California, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia.

On the other extreme, eight states are home to fewer than 1,000 members (per state) of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and the most recently created Space Force. All branches are part of the Defense Department.

The Coast Guard, which belongs to the Department of Homeland Security, wasn’t taken into account in this ranking, which also doesn’t include non-active-duty military members like those in the reserves and National Guard.

You may also like: Most expensive military weapons and programs

Canva

#51. West Virginia

– Number of active-duty military members: 123

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7

Canva

#50. Vermont

– Number of active-duty military members: 127

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 20

Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald // Getty Images

#49. Maine

– Number of active-duty military members: 201

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15

Canva

#48. Iowa

– Number of active-duty military members: 231

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7

Advertisement

Canva

#47. Minnesota

– Number of active-duty military members: 522

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 9

You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military

Canva

#46. Wisconsin

– Number of active-duty military members: 747

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 13

Canva

#45. Oregon

– Number of active-duty military members: 886

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 21

Canva

#44. Michigan

– Number of active-duty military members: 969

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 10

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images

#43. Indiana

– Number of active-duty military members: 1,028

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15

Canva

#42. New Hampshire

– Number of active-duty military members: 1,174

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 84

You may also like: 50 insights into the US military-industrial complex

Canva

#41. Massachusetts

– Number of active-duty military members: 2,157

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 31

Canva

#40. Pennsylvania

– Number of active-duty military members: 2,208

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 17

Advertisement

Canva

#39. Tennessee

– Number of active-duty military members: 2,348

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 33

Canva

#38. Wyoming

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,176

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 546

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#37. Rhode Island

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,262

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 298

You may also like: 34 military terms and their meanings

Canva

#36. Montana

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,355

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 299

Canva

#35. South Dakota

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,488

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 383

Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#34. Idaho

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,608

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 186

Canva

#33. Delaware

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,623

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 356

Canva

#32. Arkansas

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,818

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 125

You may also like: Europe in photos before World War I

Canva

#31. Utah

– Number of active-duty military members: 4,640

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.4%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 137

Canva

#30. Nebraska

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,362

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 323

Canva

#29. Connecticut

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,385

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 176

Canva

#28. New Jersey

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,461

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 70

Canva

#27. Ohio

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,605

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 56

You may also like: 30 iconic posters from World War II

Canva

#26. North Dakota

– Number of active-duty military members: 7,514

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 964

Canva

#25. Alabama

– Number of active-duty military members: 7,786

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.7%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 153

Samuel Corum // Getty Images

#24. District of Columbia

– Number of active-duty military members: 8,972

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.8%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,336

Canva

#23. Mississippi

– Number of active-duty military members: 11,446

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389

Canva

#22. Nevada

– Number of active-duty military members: 12,373

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389

You may also like: Best WWI movies of all time

Canva

#21. New Mexico

– Number of active-duty military members: 12,701

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 601

Canva

#20. Louisiana

– Number of active-duty military members: 14,378

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 313

Canva

#19. Missouri

– Number of active-duty military members: 15,570

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 252

Canva

#18. Alaska

– Number of active-duty military members: 18,935

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,581

CAITLIN O’HARA/AFP // Getty Images

#17. Arizona

– Number of active-duty military members: 19,019

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 258

You may also like: What 25 historic battlefields look like today

Canva

#16. New York

– Number of active-duty military members: 19,520

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.7%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 99

Canva

#15. Oklahoma

– Number of active-duty military members: 21,425

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.8%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 533

Canva

#14. Illinois

– Number of active-duty military members: 21,534

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 171

Canva

#13. Kansas

– Number of active-duty military members: 21,663

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 738

Canva

#12. Maryland

– Number of active-duty military members: 29,244

– Percent of total active-duty force: 2.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 474

You may also like: Can you answer these real ‘Jeopardy!’ questions about U.S. military history?

Canva

#11. Kentucky

– Number of active-duty military members: 35,064

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 777

Canva

#10. South Carolina

– Number of active-duty military members: 37,467

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 709

Canva

#9. Colorado

– Number of active-duty military members: 38,035

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 651

Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#8. Hawaii

– Number of active-duty military members: 40,539

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,815

Canva

#7. Washington

– Number of active-duty military members: 61,771

– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 793

You may also like: 25 facts about nuclear weapons

Canva

#6. Florida

– Number of active-duty military members: 64,318

– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 289

Canva

#5. Georgia

– Number of active-duty military members: 69,391

– Percent of total active-duty force: 6.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 636

Melissa Sue Gerrits // Getty Images

#4. North Carolina

– Number of active-duty military members: 99,135

– Percent of total active-duty force: 8.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 927

Canva

#3. Texas

– Number of active-duty military members: 116,970

– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 390

Canva

#2. Virginia

– Number of active-duty military members: 126,529

– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.9%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,457

You may also like: A timeline of WWII, one of the most devastating conflicts in world history

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images

#1. California

– Number of active-duty military members: 157,639

– Percent of total active-duty force: 13.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 404

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site