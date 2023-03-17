The music calendar is full this weekend with cheery Irish music and much more around the region. Have fun, be safe, use ride shares when appropriate, and rock on!

Friday: Grammy Award-nominated band The Killers return to the area for a show at Mohegan Sun Arena. The band will have tunes from their latest album Pressure Machine, described as “a quieter, character-driven document of life in small-town America.” The Lemon Twigs open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: RI native Evan Brum will play covers and originals at The Guild Brewery in Pawtucket in an early show Saturday at 5PM. With a ragged rock and roll voice and some cool guitar licks, Brum is poised to make some noise on the local scene. Check out his Soundcloud page for a preview here. Click here for details.

Saturday: Runaway to a fine evening of music when Soul Asylum co-founders Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith play the band’s hits in a unique acoustic format. Mike Gent, a founding member of The Figgs, opens the show at the Greenwich Odeum in EG. Click here for details.

Saturday: The music of Neil Young and his various bands and projects never gets old. Award-winning tribute act Forever Young returns to the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River for a show filled with Young’s biggest hits and deep cuts. Click here for details.

Friday: Speaking of cool tribute bands, check out Rolling Stones devotees 19th Nervous Breakdown who promise to paint it black at Lindy’s Tavern in North Smithfield. The rock show begins around 7PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: It’s a singer-songwriter spectacular at Askew in Providence featuring RI native Caroline Cotter along with special guests Ben Cosgrove and Allison Rose. Cotter’s songs are nuanced and beautiful, check out her latest album Home on the River here. Click here for details.