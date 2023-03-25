It was another busy week of news in and around Newport. Catch up on all the most-read and popular headlines that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week!
Newport City Council takes first step in extending paid parking season, meter hours
Newport City Council is considering ordinances that would provide the city with the option of charging higher parking rates during peak times, extend the period in which paid parking is required, and the hours required for paid parking until midnight, rather than 9 pm.
What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 13- 17)
Here’s a look at what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.
Providence College begins national search for their next men’s basketball coach
The new coach will replace Ed Cooley, who resigned earlier today. Cooley coached the Friars for 12 seasons and posted a 242-153 mark.
Providence hires Kim English as next basketball coach
Providence hired Kim English on Thursday as its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening left after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.
Theater Review: HADESTOWN at PPAC ranks among the best
Tony-Award-winning musical running through Sunday, March 26
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Newport Mayor excited to host The Ocean Race
Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong plans to visit Brazil for Leg 4 start.
These are the highways in Rhode Island with the most fatalities.
Stacker ranked data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to identify the highways in Rhode Island that had the most fatalities from auto crashes in 2020.
20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Stacker compiled a list of 20 uniquely American foods that might raise the eyebrows of anybody outside of the U.S. using reports from Tasting Table, Eater, Food & Wine, and various other sources.
Letter – Mayor Xay: Council moves to include resident benefits for parking and transportation changes
“As the Council and community consider these proposals, it is important to note the common sense approach the Council is taking to ensure changes benefit residents. “