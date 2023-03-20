Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please call me directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

What Sold In Newport County

1614 West Main Road in Middletown sold for $490,000. The 1,248 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $475,000.

56 Beech Avenue in Tiverton sold for $375,000. The 1,250 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $369,900.

116 Ferreira Avenue in Portsmouth sold for $815,000. The 2,423 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $815,000.

41 Woodland Drive in Portsmouth sold for $588,000. The 2,276 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $599,000.

50 Steven Street in Tiverton sold for $395,000. The 1,500 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $420,000.

78 Haskins Avenue in Tiverton sold for $355,000. This 1,141 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $359,000.

80 Saxony Avenue sold for $575,000. The 2,526 sq. ft home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

Advertisement

72 Middle Avenue sold for $705,000. The 3,203 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $649,000.

9 Independence Court in Portsmouth sold for $565,000. The 2,412 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $579,000.

21 Summit Avenue in Tiverton sold for $470,000. The 1,350 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The home was originally listed for $489,000.

47 Ocean Avenue in Jamestown sold for $1,062,500. The 834 sq. ft home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $1,099,000.

50 Old Fort Road in Newport sold for $1,118,000. The 1,901 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

19 Bayside Avenue in Portsmouth sold for $850,000. The 768 sq. ft home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $869,000.

2 Village Lane #1 in Middletown sold for $529,000. The 1,560 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $539,000.