Big changes could be coming for the City of Newport’s paid parking season.

During their Regular Council Meeting this evening, Newport City Council received two communications from City Manager Joe Nicholson with several proposed changes to the paid parking season, meter changes, and parking at Easton’s Beach.

City Manager Nicholson said during the meeting that 2022 revenue from meters was $529,000. He believes his proposed changes could bring in an extra $100,000+ for the City of Newport.

The ordinance changes were passed on the first reading but require a second reading. A second reading will most likely be heard at Newport City Council’s next regular meeting on April 12, 2023. Further amendments or changes can be made by Council at the second reading.

Members of Newport City Council proposed having a workshop on these changes before the next meeting. We’ll let you know if and when that meeting is scheduled.

Meter Charges – Parking Season

The first communication, “Action Item #6139/23 – RE: Ordinance Change: Chapter 10.20.210. – Meter Charges – Parking Season”, would establish the time person (the season) for payment at parking meters as March 1 – November 30 of each year. Currently, the parking meter season is from May 1 through October 31.

An amendment was passed to allow residents to enjoy two-hour free parking during this new extended parking season. This amendment was passed unanimously.

Councilor Holder proposed an amendment to have the start date as April 1 instead of March 1. His amendment failed 3-4, with Councilor McCalla, Aramli, Ceglie, and Mayor Xay voting against it.

Another change to the ordinance would be to meter operating times. Currently, meters operate from 9 am to 9 pm. Under the proposed changes, meters must be paid from 9 am to 12 am daily at specific parking meter areas, including Washington Square, Touro Street, Touro Court, Market Square, Thames Street, and Memorial Boulevard from Thames Street to Bellevue Avenue.

“Extending the operating times for the downtown meters from 9 pm to 12 am more accurately reflects current practices in the downtown area. Public parking lots (Mary St. and Gateway) and private lots operate well past 9 pm,” City Manager Nicholson states in the communication. “Keeping the parking meters operational will encourage movement to off-street parking which will promote increased availability of on-street parking and less circling by motorists searching for an available space”.

The final change to the ordinance would establish that the maximum parking time fee shall not exceed four dollars per hour at meters. The City Manager says that “establishing maximum meter rates, rather than fixed rates, will allow for dynamic pricing: higher rates in high-demand areas and lower rates in low-demand areas.”

As amended with the free parking for residents, this item was passed 5-2 – with Councilor Holder and Carlin against it.

Easton’s Beach Parking Lot

The second communication, Action Item #6140/23 – RE: Ordinance Change: Chapter 10.28.080.A.B.C.- Easton’s Beach Parking Lot – Parking Season, would establish the time period (the season) for payment at the Easton’s Beach parking lot as March 1st through November 30 of each year.

The existing ordinance establishes the parking meter fee schedule period as May 1 through October 31. The City Manager says that the Administration has proposed adjusting the time period of the parking season to March 1 through November 30 to more closely align the paid parking season with the increased parking demand.

Councilor Holder proposed an amendment to have the start date as April 1 instead of March 1. His amendment passed 4-3, with Councilor McCalla, Aramli, and Ceglie voting against it.

As amended with the start of the season as April 1 instead of March 1, this was passed unanimously.

Vehicles with a current Residential Parking Permit are entitled to free parking for the following periods: March 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day weekend and the Tuesday after Labor Day weekend through November 30.