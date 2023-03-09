On Tuesdays, March 21 and 28, 2023, the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County welcome new prospective students ages 8-14 (boys with unchanged voices) for an unauditioned OPEN REHEARSAL, 4:15 to 5:45 pm held at Seaman’s Church Institute, 18 Market Square, New port. Sign up at www.choirschoolri.org or call 401 239 9713.

There is no application charge. Try it for a rehearsal and see if it’s for you! The Choir School was founded in 2014 to form lives of character and service through the joy and discipline of intergenerational choral music. Choristers are paid for their work, and have the opportunity to sing in the community, attend a summer camp, and travel (South American tour, two weeks in August 2024 is planned). Recent performance highlights are Messiah at the Mansion (Rosecliff, 2021 and 2022), Newport Folk Festival 2021 and 2022, and annual concerts of Remembrance that raise money for humanitarian aid in the US and abroad.

Event Details

EVENT: CHOIR SCHOOL OF NEWPORT COUNTY OPEN REHEARSALS

DATE: Tuesdays, March 21 and 28, 2023 from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Seaman’s Church Institute, 18 Market Square, Newport

WHO: The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County

WHAT IT IS: a chance to try out the group with new music for our Spring Concert

ADMISSION: no admission charge or audition. Please call ahead or fill out online form to reserve a spot.

For further information, visit www.choirschoolri.org.