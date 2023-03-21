Meet your new best friend, Paco – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Paco, who is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 1-year-old male shepherd/mix.

“Paco is what we call a trip! He’s a super funny doggo. He’s always in happy mode, and he’s eager to show you how happy he is to be with you,” Potter League for Animals shares about Paco. “He loves space to do his zoomies, and he loves good long walks on a leash too. When it’s quiet time, Paco will hang out with you, (still happy) at your side”.

To learn more about this funny man, visit www.potterleague.org, or head into Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown to meet him!