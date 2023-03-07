Meet your new best friend, Loverboy – this week’s adoptable pet of the week!

Available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, Loverboy is a 3-year-old male mixed breed.

“Loverboy is beyond handsome, young, fun, cuddly, sweet, and lovable,” Potter League for Animals shares about Loverboy on their website. “And he LOVES to hug. He is currently auditioning to be your leading man and has his heart set on the big stage. Also known as your couch”.

Potter League continues, “Loverboy is smart and loves to learn, and will look to you for guidance as you navigate the world together. His ideal home could include older/sturdy kids. Oh, and he will love you like you’ve never been loved. We really can’t say enough about how wonderful Loverboy is”.

Interested in giving him the role of a lifetime? Learn more about Loverboy at www.potterleague.org, give them or call 401-846-8276.