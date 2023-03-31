Meet your new best friend, Luvy – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week.

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Luvy is an 8-month-old female domestic shorthair.

“Luvy is a sweet, energetic young cat that loves to play! Her favorite activities are playing with her toys in her tunnel and watching outside the window,” Potter League shares on their website about Luvy. “If you are interested in adopting Luvy, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her!”

Browse all of the pets that are available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.