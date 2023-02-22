AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the fourth largest in U.S. history — has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.

The winner had been a mystery, and remains a mystery.

The Maine State Lottery said the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect the cash option through a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, instead of receiving the full amount in payments over time.

“The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize,” a representative said in a statement.

By choosing the cash option, the winner will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes, officials said.

The winner had the option of coming forward in person with the winning ticket or remaining anonymous through a trust, said Gregg Mineo, director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery said the Maine Lottery.

The winning ticket for the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which is located on a busy highway in a small town near the New Hampshire border.

“There’s huge buzz around the store,” owner Fred Cotreau said before the ticket was claimed. Cotreau had said he hoped the winner would be a local resident.

The winner overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, on Friday the 13th, no less.

It was the first Maine winner for the Mega Mills jackpot, which is played in 45 states as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.