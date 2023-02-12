Skipper Kevin Escoffier and his Team Holcim – PRB have won Leg 2 of The Ocean Race from Cabo Verde to Cape Town after a tense battle through the final miles of the race.

At sunrise on Sunday morning, four teams were in the fight for the leg win, with Biotherm, 11th Hour Racing Team and the Holcim – PRB crews racing in lockstep in light and changeable conditions.

Team Malizia was some 20 miles to the south, but then spent the next three hours just about sailing around the leading trio.

But the light and fickle winds didn’t hold for them and in the end it was a three boat race among the northern trio.

Just three hours before the finish, Escoffier and his team finally popped up at the head of the rankings, having been able to sail a slightly better angle at a similar speed towards Cape Town, creating the narrow separation necessary to eke out a winning position.

This is the second consecutive leg win for Escoffier and his team, who maintain a perfect record, and will extend their advantage on the race leaderboard.

The latest finish updates are on www.theoceanrace.com

This finish blog will be updated from time to time as the IMOCA fleet races towards the Cape Town finishing line.

Follow the latest positions on the Race Tracker

Check out The Ocean Race on Eurosport

Leg Two Rankings at 1311 UTC – 12 February 2023

1. Team Holcim-PRB, winner

2. Biotherm, distance to finish, 3.4 miles

3. 11th Hour Racing Team, distance to lead, 0.7 miles

4. Team Malizia, distance to lead, 11.6 miles

5. GUYOT environnement – Team Europe, distance to lead, 53.2 miles