Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break.

Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries for the little ones, the track has three-speed levels: beginner, amateur, and expert.) They also have an arcade, axe throwing, and darts to keep you entertained. Book your visit here.

It’s all happening at the zoo … enjoy half-priced admission all week at The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, a great day trip that can be a lot of fun this time of year. Don’t expect the red carpet treatment you might get in the summer, not all of the services are up and running off-season, but the animal who live there will certainly be glad to see smiling faces! Winter hours and more details here.

A hazy shade of winter. The Newport Winter Festival has dozens of events for kids, adults, families, and more. There’s music including the Jimmy Buffet tribute band Changes in Latitude and The Eagles Experience, the 26th annual Chili Cook-Off, and events for the kids including a Mad Science show and more detailed here. Click here for complete festival details.

Hey Mr. Spaceman, won’t you please take me along for a ride… bring the family to “Mission Space” at Roger Williams Park’s Museum of Natural History and Planetarium. Vacation week activities include: building a rover, learning about our solar system, discovering what it takes to go into space, fun crafts, and more. Click here for details.

Skating away on the thin ice of a new day … Outdoor skating is on at rinks around the region. Check out the rink at the Newport Harbor Island Resort on Monday-Friday 3 PM – 9 PM and on weekends from 10 AM – 9 PM. Details here. Make it an afternoon and have lunch in one of their outdoor igloos. Click here for details.

The Providence Children’s Film Festival kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday, February 26. The festival has screenings at several venues around the city featuring films from animated shorts to full-length features. Click here for details.